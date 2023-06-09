Climate change mitigation efforts taking hold but more work needed to keep up the fight

City calls on community to take action toward Race To Zero

Guelph, Ont., June 9, 2023 – The City’s 2022 Environmental Sustainability Report highlights the outcomes, accomplishments, and opportunities for improvement across six key areas as the City makes strides in Guelph’s Race to Zero.

“Our goal as a community is to be net-zero carbon by 2050 and we’re always thinking about energy efficiency and ways to reduce City carbon emissions to fight climate change,” says Jayne Holmes, deputy chief administrative officer, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “We have to keep investing in the programs, services, and education that will make the most difference in our community and for our future, and we need the community to join us in the Race To Zero.”

People in Guelph have and continue to take collective and individual action to reduce greenhouse gases and mitigate the impacts of climate change whether it’s saying no to plastic, using water wisely, planting trees, or installing energy retrofits at work and at home. These actions are making a difference and it’s time to do even more to lower Guelph’s emissions faster.

City and community accomplishments in sustainability

2022 sustainability success highlights

added four new electric vehicles with quiet, zero-tailpipe emissions

launched the Kids Ride Free pilot with over 16,081 rides taken

added nine kilometres to the City’s cycling network

kept more than half of household waste out of landfills with less waste created per Guelphite than the provincial and national averages

naturalized 6.2 hectares of City-owned land, an area larger than the Roger’s Centre/Skydome

planted 15,650 native trees and shrubs, 750 large canopy trees, and about 7,500 native wildflowers and grasses

captured enough gas from biosolids to power 1,618 homes for a year; this energy was used to partially power the Water Resource Recovery Centre

provided 561 residential water rebates saving about 100,400 litres of water

How is Guelph doing on its Race To Zero?

Recent data on greenhouse gas emissions shows an increase compared to 2020 when COVID restrictions were at its peak, however, the numbers are lower than pre-COVID years and demonstrate that overall, the City is making progress on reducing emissions. Only with the whole community’s efforts, will we get to Guelph’s targets of net zero by 2050 and a 63 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and win the Race To Zero.

To learn more about the City’s environmental sustainability work, visit guelph.ca/environment .

