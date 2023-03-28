Council moves forward with plan to build $115 million South End Community Centre

Construction of the recreation centre to begin this fall

Guelph, Ont., March 28, 2023 – Guelph City Council approved an additional budget of $35.5 million for the construction of the South End Community Centre (SECC), bringing the total cost of the project to $115.5 million.

“I’m thrilled that Council has given their approval for the additional construction budget so we can move forward with building the South End Community Centre,” says Jayne Holmes, the City’s deputy chief administrative officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “This is an important investment for our community’s future as we create a space that will bring people together for years to come.”

The additional $35.5 million for the budget will come mostly from development charges, consistent with the split of approved funding already in place for the SECC. Taxes will fund the remaining $1.8 million of the increased cost.

Building a future-ready community centre to help people feel well, play and explore

The SECC will offer a variety of recreational opportunities with twin ice pads, an aquatic centre with a lap and teaching pool, double gymnasium, walking track and multi-purpose rooms. The centre will cater to individuals and families of all ages and abilities, offering a wide range of programs and services.

Construction of the centre will include elements to support the City’s net-zero energy goals, significantly reducing the buildings carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices that help Guelph align with the City’s Race To Zero.

The SECC will be a hub of activity for the community, providing a central location for residents in the south end of Guelph to gather, connect and engage with one another. The centre will also attract visitors to Guelph, boosting local economic activity and creating new opportunities for businesses.

Construction of the centre is expected to begin this fall with doors opening in late 2026.

About the South End Community Centre

Although the concept for the SECC has been in the works since the early 2000s, the construction was originally approved under report IDE 2020-141 South End Community Centre Project Update in October 2020 with a budget of $80 million. The SECC will be built off Clair Road beside Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School, just north of the South End Community Park in the south end of Guelph. Construction of the SECC is an integral part of building our future as we work to make Guelph future-ready as our community grows.

Resources

Media contact

Jayne Holmes, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer

Infrastructure Development Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2248

[email protected]