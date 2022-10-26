Guelph’s official 2022 municipal election results are in

Official results of the 2022 municipal electionGuelph, Ont., October 26, 2022 – After 29,254 total ballots were cast in yesterday’s municipal election, Guelph residents have elected the next City Council and school board trustees.

2022-2026 Guelph City Council

Mayor, Cam Guthrie

Ward 1, Dan Gibson and Erin Caton

Ward 2, Rodrigo Goller and Carly Klassen

Ward 3, Phil Allt and Michele Richardson

Ward 4, Christine Billings and Linda Busuttil

Ward 5, Leanne Caron and Cathy Downer

Ward 6, Dominique O’Rourke and Ken Yee Chew

Upper Grand District School Board trustees

Wards 1 and 5, Martha MacNeil and Luke Weiler

Wards 2, 3, and 4, Laurie Whyte and Ralf Mesenbrink

Ward 6 and Puslinch, Katherine Hauser

Wellington Catholic District School Board trustees

Joe Tersigni, Marino L Gazzola, Vikki Dupuis and Sebastian Dal Bo

As of Sunday, October 23, there were 105,096 eligible voters. With revisions to the voters’ list at the polls on election day, there were 106,217 eligible voters. In total, 28 per cent of eligible voters participated in the 2022 municipal election. This is an eight per cent decrease from 2018. During the advanced voting window, 7,660 ballots were cast representing 26 per cent of the total ballots cast. Residents are encouraged to check guelph.ca/vote for updated data on voter turnout that will become available over the next few weeks.

The inaugural Council meeting is scheduled for November 15, 2022.

With the election complete, the City will be evaluating the voter experience. Eligible voters are encouraged to complete an online survey to share their experiences on Have Your Say Guelph. The online survey will be available until November 10. A telephone survey by OraclePoll Research Limited will be conducted in the following days amongst eligible Guelph voters on behalf of the City.

Media Contact

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office, Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 5644

[email protected]