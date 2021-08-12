Notice of study commencement: Wyndham Street Municipal Class Environmental Assessment

The study

Wyndham Street North is a vital corridor to the accessibility, local economy and placemaking of Downtown Guelph. The Downtown Streetscape Manual, completed in 2014, included recommendations to reduce Wyndham Street from four to two lanes and introduce a traffic circle at the Wyndham/Quebec/Douglas intersection, creating a public square in the St. George’s Square area.

In response, and as part of the broader Downtown Infrastructure Revitalization Program, the City of Guelph has initiated a Municipal Class EA (Class EA) to confirm the required improvements to Wyndham Street North from Carden Street to Woolwich Street. The study will consider options for the Wyndham Street corridor, including lane reduction from four to two lanes, and the implementation of a traffic circle in St. George’s Square. The location and approximate extent of the study area are shown on the map.

The process

The purpose of the study is to enhance road safety, operations and connectivity for all users including vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit through the Wyndham Street corridor, and improve the St. Georges Square at the Wyndham/Quebec/Douglas intersection to enhance traffic operations and safety for all users. In developing the recommendations, the study will consider technical, aesthetic and structural requirements, as well as socio-economic, cultural heritage and natural environment factors.

The project is being completed as a Schedule “B” project in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (October 2000, amended in 2007, 2011 and 2015).

Public comments

Public and technical agency consultation will be fundamental in developing the study recommendations. A virtual public open house will be held during the study to share information and receive input from the public. Details, including the date, time, and how to participate in each virtual public open house, will be announced in a subsequent notice and posted on the project webpage at guelph.ca/downtownproject.

For more information

For any questions or comments, or to be added to the study mailing list, please contact:



Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected] David Di Pietro, Project EngineerDesign and Construction519-822-1260 extension 3574

Environmental Assessment and Approvals

R.V. Anderson Associates Limited

905-685-5049 extension 4211

[email protected] Andrew McGregor, Senior PlannerEnvironmental Assessment and Approvals905-685-5049 extension 4211

This notice is issued August 12, 2021.

Information collected will be used in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.