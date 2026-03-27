City secures next round of federal Housing Accelerator Fund support after unlocking 22,789 future homes

Guelph, Ont., March 27, 2026 – With more than 22,000 housing units already unlocked, the City of Guelph has received another round of federal funding to continue its work to boost housing supply and affordability.

“Our government is committed to supporting communities as they build practical, locally driven responses to housing pressures and affordability challenges,” said The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. “Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are providing incentives to local governments to remove barriers to housing supply and accelerate the creation of new homes. Guelph’s HAF payment reflects the successful implementation of initiatives outlined in its Housing Action Plan, helping establish a strong foundation for long-term housing growth in the city.”

In January 2024, the federal government announced $21.4 million — dispersed over four years — for the City of Guelph through its Housing Accelerator Fund. This funding has helped the City create opportunities for more housing in Guelph through policy updates, infrastructure work, and grants, including:

Policy shifts that allow for more housing , such as allowing four-units-as-of-right on residential properties and supporting streamlined development in key growth areas like Stone Road and Edinburgh Road

, such as allowing four-units-as-of-right on residential properties and supporting streamlined development in key growth areas like Stone Road and Edinburgh Road Infrastructure to get Guelph ready for more housing , such as updates to the City’s surcharging policy.

, such as updates to the City’s surcharging policy. Support for affordable and non-market housing, such as through the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan grant, Affordable Housing Seed Funding, and contributing City-owned land and funding for 13 deeply affordable units at 14 Edinburgh Road.

“Finding a secure, affordable place to live remains a challenge for many families in Guelph,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Thank you to the federal government for your continued investment in the City’s work to deliver on the programs, policies, and grants that make it possible for more housing to get built in Guelph.”

In 2026, the City will use the federal Housing Accelerator Fund support to:

Streamline new housing in Downtown Guelph: Through a land-use planning tool called a Community Planning Permit System, the City is looking to combine minor variances, zoning bylaw amendments, and site plan applications into a single, more efficient approval process. This will streamline new housing in growing areas of Guelph, like the Downtown.

Through a land-use planning tool called a Community Planning Permit System, the City is looking to combine minor variances, zoning bylaw amendments, and site plan applications into a single, more efficient approval process. This will streamline new housing in growing areas of Guelph, like the Downtown. Provide more grants for affordable housing: Residents can continue to apply for grants through our Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan. These grants are available to anyone looking to build affordable housing — from in-law suites to apartments or vacant-units-turned-affordable-housing.

Residents can continue to apply for grants through our Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan. These grants are available to anyone looking to build affordable housing — from in-law suites to apartments or vacant-units-turned-affordable-housing. Build affordable housing on City-owned land: The City is planning to build 12 new rental units on City-owned land on Normandy Drive and Eastview Road. These units will be run by an affordable housing provider.

The City is planning to build 12 new rental units on City-owned land on Normandy Drive and Eastview Road. These units will be run by an affordable housing provider. Explore more units in existing neighbourhoods: The City is exploring policies that could allow five or more housing units on corner residential lots that are next to arterial or collector roads.

By the end of 2026, the goal is to issue permits for 3,657 housing units. The City of Guelph continues to work closely with housing providers, home builders and the development community to monitor challenges impacting the housing market, including tariffs and trade action, labour shortages, and high interest rates.

To learn more about the City’s housing initiatives and progress on the Housing Accelerator Fund action plan, visit guelph.ca/housing.

Quick facts

Unlocking new housing: The City of Guelph has unlocked 22,789 housing units over the last two years.

The City of Guelph has unlocked 22,789 housing units over the last two years. Projects in the pipeline: There were 3,269 housing units approved as part of development applications in 2024 and 2025.

There were 3,269 housing units approved as part of development applications in 2024 and 2025. Building permits issued: Since 2024, the City has issued building permits for 1,256 housing units.

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