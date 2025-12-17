Riverside Express train undergoing electrification throughout 2026

Family-favourite amusement ride will return better than ever in 2027

December 17, 2025

The Riverside Express train will be out of service in 2026 as we retrofit the diesel engine with an electric one that is efficient and environmentally friendly. This unique project will take specialized parts, knowledge and time, so we’re making the difficult decision to prepare for a season without the Express.

The current engine has been running since 2000 and needs replacing. Putting an electric engine in the existing train’s frame is the perfect way to modernize the experience while keeping its classic charm. Once in place, the new engine will be quieter and easier to service, meaning a more enjoyable experience for all.

We hope you’re looking forward to joining us for a ride on the new and improved Riverside Express in 2027!

Riverside Park carousel will continue standard service

While the Riverside Express will be out of commission for the year, the carousel will operate normally, starting with weekend service in May. Get the latest information on the status of the carousel on our website.

Season passes make a great stocking stuffer!

Though the train won’t be available, season passes remain a great value for any amusement ride fan. Until April, you can get a 2026 season pass for the 2025 rate, $22.97 +HST. Ride the carousel nine or more times during the season and you’re saving! Plus, if you have a 2025 season pass, you can trade it in at the time of purchase to get 50 per cent off your 2026 season pass. 2026 amusement ride rates come into effect in April. Season passes are available at:

ServiceGuelph, 1 Carden Street

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, 683 Woolwich Street

Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North

For more Information

Gene Matthews

General Manager, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3337

[email protected]