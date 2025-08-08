Discount on 2026 Riverside Park ride season pass for 2025 passholders

2025 season passholders get a 50 per cent discount on a 2026 pass once they go on sale December 1

Guelph, Ont., August 8, 2025 – The Riverside Park carousel and Riverside Express miniature train are popular attractions and a source of fun for many. That’s why we understand the frustration when the rides are out of service for maintenance. The carousel was built in 1919 and the Riverside Express is nearly 60 years old, and sometimes the rides need a little extra care to get them into working order.

Our Parks team has been hard at work addressing the maintenance needs of the train and carousel this summer, bringing in specialized technicians when necessary, and doing their best to keep closures to a minimum. Despite our best efforts, there have been several ride closures and extended periods of downtime this year. Because of this, we’re offering a 50 per cent discount on 2026 season passes to all 2025 passholders, once 2026 passes go on sale later this year.

Claiming your discount

All you’ll need to do to get your discount on a 2026 season pass is present your 2025 pass at the time of purchase. Because we don’t keep a record of seasonal passholders, you must have your 2025 pass on hand to be eligible for the discount. Each 2025 pass is eligible for a discount on a single 2026 pass: we’ll collect your old pass, and you’ll get a new one at half price. Season passes are sold at the previous year’s rate until the new rates take effect in April. If you get your discounted 2026 pass before then, it will be $11.49 plus HST. The 2026 rate will be set during the City’s budget process this fall.

2026 passes will go on sale starting December 1 and will be available at:

ServiceGuelph, 1 Carden Street

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, 683 Woolwich Street

Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North

Carousel and train status

Currently, the Riverside Express miniature train and carousel are closed for maintenance, and we hope to have them up and running again soon.

The status of the rides and their seasonal operating hours can be checked at any time on the carousel and miniature train page on our website.

Thank you for your appreciation and enjoyment of these unique park features and your patience and understanding as we work diligently to address their maintenance and care requirements.

For more Information

Mallory Lemon, Acting General Manager

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]