Guelph Recreation welcomes our new Pottery and Art Centre

The new centre will open on October 25, 2025, at the West End Community Centre

Guelph, Ont., October 16, 2025 – We are excited to announce the opening of our new Pottery and Art Centre for registered programming on October 25, 2025. This new space, inside the West End Community Centre, will serve as a dynamic hub for creativity, connection and community.

The new Pottery and Art Centre is significantly larger than the previous centre at 14 Edinburgh Rd. S. This allows for increased capacity in our existing programs, more diverse program offerings for aspiring artists and an expansion of the City’s child, youth, adult and older adult program opportunities. The new space also supports workshops, team-building activities and a variety of special event opportunities.

Pottery and Art Centre Spaces and Programs

The new Centre will offer spaces and programs for everyone – children, youth, adults and older adults. Our programs are designed to support beginners and experienced participants. Programming will expand beyond pottery to include enhanced arts programming for the entire community.

We will offer a range of other artistic programs as well; some examples include:

Pottery and Hand Building Studio – Explore clay through wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing and firing in our fully equipped studio. Seasonal workshops, guest instructors and special events offer creative inspiration for all skill levels.

– Explore clay through wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing and firing in our fully equipped studio. Seasonal workshops, guest instructors and special events offer creative inspiration for all skill levels. Adult Art Space – A relaxed, inclusive studio for painting, drawing, and mixed media. Enjoy flexible workspaces, expert-led courses and social programming designed for personal growth and artistic exploration.

– A relaxed, inclusive studio for painting, drawing, and mixed media. Enjoy flexible workspaces, expert-led courses and social programming designed for personal growth and artistic exploration. Children’s Art Zone – A fun, safe space where kids can express themselves through age-appropriate art activities — from finger painting to guided Art Labs. We handle the mess so they can focus on creativity and confidence!

– A fun, safe space where kids can express themselves through age-appropriate art activities — from finger painting to guided Art Labs. We handle the mess so they can focus on creativity and confidence! Kids’ Camps – Stay tuned for camp programming in summer 2026!

– Stay tuned for camp programming in summer 2026! Special events, workshops and team building opportunities.

We believe that creativity is for everyone, so we designed this space to inspire artists of all ages and skill levels through hands on experiences. All you need to bring is your curiosity, an open mind and the desire to create!

Programs are now available for registration on recenroll.ca.

Open House

On Friday, October 24, we will be hosting a drop-in open house from 4 – 6 p.m. to welcome everyone to this new space! No registration is required. Expect:

Self-guided tours

Pottery and art demonstrations

Meet and greet with pottery and art instructors

Hands-on activities

Take home activities

Registration opportunities

Community conversations on future pottery and arts programming

Background

Guelph Recreation’s Pottery Centre was previously located at 14 Edinburgh Road South. In 2022, we decided to move the Pottery Centre into a new, expanded space to allow for more spots in the City’s pottery and arts programs.

In July 2025, the City announced its intention to contribute the land at 14 Edinburgh Road South to Thresholds Homes and Supports to develop 13 deeply affordable housing units for seniors experiencing mental health issues. To learn more, visit the 14 Edinburgh Road South: New affordable housing coming to Guelph page on guelph.ca.

For more Information