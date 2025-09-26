Canada Post strike: How it affects City services

Updated: September 26, 2025

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers launched a national strike as of September 25, 2025.

Per Canada Post: mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees are suspended for items already in the postal network.

How the strike affects City services

Property taxes

If you use Canada Post to mail payments via cheque to the City, you will need to use a different delivery method during the strike.

For the September 29 tax deadline, the City will honour all cheques mailed before the strike began and reverse any penalties or interest when the cheque reaches the City after the strike ends; we’ll use the postmark on the envelope as confirmation of when the cheque was mailed.



In the future, to avoid payment delays, service interruptions, or late fees caused by mail service disruptions, we encourage you to use an alternate payment or delivery method including:

Sign up for pre-authorized payments

Pay in person at ServiceGuelph, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph Cash, debit or cheque payments are accepted in person After-hours drop box is located west of the main entrance (cheque only)

Pay through your bank or financial institution Depending on your provider, this can be done by online banking, telephone banking, automatic teller or in-person

Pay by credit card Paymentus is a third-party provider that accepts property tax payments on behalf of the City of Guelph A convenience fee does apply Visit Paymentus to make your payment online or call 1-855-288-5239.



Accounts payable

Vendors can enroll to receive payment by electronic funds transfer (EFT). Once enrollment is complete and verified, funds owing will be deposited to the vendor’s bank account when the invoice(s) is due and a remittance detailing the amounts paid will be sent to the vendor.

To receive funds by EFT, please complete the EFT and send it to [email protected].

Vendors may choose to pick up cheques in person at City Hall by contacting [email protected]

Accounts receivable, development charges, permit fees

The City will continue to accept all forms of payment. If you are unable to mail a cheque as payment, you can:

Pay by EFT. Contact [email protected] for EFT payment instructions. Call 519-822-1260 extension 2308 to pay by credit card (accounts receivable only). Drop off your cheque at City Hall.

Parking tickets

Pay online or in person

Provincial Offences Court fines or tickets

Pay Provincial Offences Court fines or tickets (including camera-based tickets) online, over the phone at 519-826-0762, or in person.

All payments are still required to be paid by the due dates imposed by the court.

Pay court fines or tickets online

Committee of Adjustment

Public notices for Committee of Adjustment applications may be sent using alternate delivery methods such as a newspaper advertisement, hand delivery, or courier. A physical sign will still be posted on the subject property.

You can find public notices online by viewing the hearing agenda.

View upcoming Committee of Adjustment agendas

For more information

For help with alternate payment, delivery, or pick-up options or arrangements for a service or program, please contact ServiceGuelph.

ServiceGuelph

519-822-1260 press 0

[email protected]