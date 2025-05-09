York Road Reconstruction Phase 4 starts May 20

Watson Parkway to Skyway Drive

Notice date: May 9, 2025

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 4 project, the City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to reconstruct York Road and complete infrastructure upgrades between Watson Parkway and the eastern City limit (near Skyway Drive). Work includes sewer repairs, watermain upgrades, construction of new multi-use path on the south side of the road and road resurfacing to maintain a state of good repair.

Work begins the end of May

Lane restrictions are expected to start on or about May 20 and will continue through to December. Residents and businesses may be contacted by the contractor and/or their representative with details about completing a pre-construction survey of your property near the project site.

Lane reductions and property access

Traffic lanes will be narrowed, and at times, reduced along York Road throughout the construction area, between Watson Parkway and Skyway Drive. York Road will remain open to east-west traffic throughout construction. However, delays should be expected. All residences and businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected. Follow all posted signs and expect delays in the area.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines, approximately three metres from the sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before May 20. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit will remain in service along York Road throughout the project. Relocation of bus stops on York Road may be required on a short-term basis and will be communicated in advance. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the York Road reconstruction project page.

For more construction information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-766-5631

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]