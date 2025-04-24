Setting the foundation for the Downtown Renewal Infrastructure Program

Guelph, Ont., April 24, 2025 – This morning, the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure for Ontario, Mayor Cam Guthrie and CAO Tara Baker, both from the City of Guelph, broke ground on the Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project. This project sets the foundation for the Downtown Renewal Infrastructure Program that is set to get underway in 2026.

The Ontario Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF) provided $2.1 million in funding to help facilitate the replacement and improvement of water and wastewater infrastructure on Wellington Street from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South. It will also fund the replacement of the wastewater infrastructure on Wyndham Street South from Wellington Street to Farquhar Street.

“Our government is investing $2.1 million to protect drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Guelph,” said Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “Through our Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, we are providing critical infrastructure supports that will help enable the construction of up to 1,969 new homes for families and residents in Guelph.”

“We are grateful for the province’s support through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund and thankful to Premier Ford and Minister Surma,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “This project is a critical step in upgrading our infrastructure and unlocking the housing potential in Downtown Guelph.”

From left to right: Councillor Ken Yee Chew, Deputy CAO Infrastructure Development and Environment Jayne Holmes, Councillor Carly Klassen, Councillor Erin Caton, Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma, Mayor Cam Guthrie, Chief Administration Officer Tara Baker and General Manager Engineering and Transportation Services Terry Gayman.

About the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF)

Ontario’s HEWSF aims to help municipalities develop, repair, rehabilitate and expand critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Projects funded through the program will aim to unlock more housing opportunities, support the province’s growing population, protect communities, and enhance economic growth.

To learn more about the City’s investments in infrastructure and stay informed on the Downtown Renewal Infrastructure Program, visit guelph.ca.

