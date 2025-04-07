Join us for a York Road construction open house on April 15

Guelph, Ont., April 7, 2025 – The City of Guelph is hosting an open house on April 15 about the next phase of York Road construction (Phase 4). As part of the ongoing York Road reconstruction project, the City will continue replacing aging sewer and water pipes, and making necessary improvements to the road. This project will improve essential services for residents and businesses city-wide.

This spring, the first stage of construction – Phase 4, Stage 1 – will take place from Watson Parkway to the eastern city limit. Join us at the open house to learn about what you can expect once construction starts. We’ll also share plans for future stages of York Road construction, from Victoria Road to Watson Parkway. Find more details on the York Road reconstruction webpage.

Open house details

Join us at the open house to share your feedback and learn more about the project.

Date: Tuesday, April 15

Time: Drop by between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Royal Canadian Legion (57 Watson Parkway South, Guelph)

Can’t attend? We’ll post open house materials on haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

For more information

Brennan Walker, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2530

[email protected]