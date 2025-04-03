Doors Open Guelph returns with free tours and fascinating experiences

Guelph, Ont., April 3, 2025 – Doors Open Guelph returns Saturday, April 26, with free guided tours of some of Guelph’s most architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites.

Doors Open Guelph – April 26

Tours and interactive experiences run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

10C Shared Space, 42 Carden Street

Art Not Shame, 119 Wyndham Street North

Goldie Mill Ruins, 75 Cardigan Street

Guelph Armoury, 7 Wyndham Street South

Guelph Outdoor School, 733 Stone Road East

Guelph Youth Music Centre, 75 Cardigan Street

Islamic Society of Guelph, 126 Norwich Street East

Junction Village Community Land Trust, 45, 46, 47 Meadowview Avenue

The Norwich Bridge, Norwich Street between Cardigan Street and Arthur Street North

RWDI, 600 Southgate Drive

Trails Open: Trestle Rail Bridge to Ontario Reformatory, meet at 733 Stone Road East

Wellington County Administration Centre and Law Library, 74 Woolwich Street

Learn more about the locations on the Guelph page of the Doors Open Ontario website.

“Doors Open is an event thousands of visitors look forward to each year,” says Tammy Adkin, manager of Museums and Culture at the City of Guelph. “And for good reason. The stories of the featured spaces and places are incredible. I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the tours and hands-on demonstrations, it’s a great way to steep yourself in the rich history and heritage of the Guelph area. You’re sure to learn something amazing!”

Doors Open After Dark – April 25

Prepare for the day-long celebration of heritage the night before, with Doors Open After Dark on April 25! This exciting evening event features free admission to the Guelph Civic Museum, performances, interactive experiences and more. Free admission begins at 5 p.m. and activities are scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight. Get all the details on the Guelph Museums website.

About Doors Open Guelph

Doors Open Guelph is a free, annual event that offers a unique opportunity to learn about and explore important buildings and heritage sites across the city. Initiated locally in 2002 and coordinated for 20 years by the Guelph Arts Council, Doors Open Guelph is now presented by the City of Guelph with support from community partners. It is part of the province-wide Doors Open Ontario program coordinated by the Ontario Heritage Trust.

