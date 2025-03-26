Reusable container amendment to Single-Use Items Bylaw

On March 25, 2025, Council approved changes to the Single Use Items Bylaw. Starting September 1, 2025, businesses in Guelph must accept customers’ reusable containers for food orders, whether the food is eaten on-site or taken away. Alternatively, businesses can provide their own reusable containers instead.

Key Points:

This rule does not apply to food served through drive-through windows or delivered.

A “reusable food container” is a durable container that can be washed, sanitized, and reused many times.

Exemptions:

Exemption from this bylaw applies to the following:

Charitable or non-profit organizations

Hospitals and community care facilities

Special events

Self-service restaurants such as buffets, salad bars, and all-you-can-eat restaurants

Food-service businesses that have written their own reusable-container policy may outline specific and limited conditions under which this by-law will not be complied with.

Health and safety recommendations for businesses have been developed with Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health. For more details, please visit guelph.ca/singleuseitems.

Background:

In 2024, staff shared initial recommendations for businesses to further reduce the use of single-use items; Council directed City staff to conduct further research and engagement on including reusable containers in the bylaw. Outreach and education to food-service businesses took place in Fall and Winter 2024. These changes were presented to and preliminarily approved by the Committee of the Whole on March 5, 2025, and ratified by Council on March 25, 2025.

Resources:

For more Information

Heather Connell, Technical Services Manager

Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2082

[email protected]