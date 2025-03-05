Single-use items reduction strategy: phase two now in effect

Shopping sustainably in Guelph just got easier! On March 1, 2025, changes to Guelph’s Single-Use Items By-law (2024) – 20938 came into effect. When visiting applicable businesses and retailers in Guelph, you should be aware of the following:
- You can bring a clean reusable drink cup for in-store beverage orders.
- Single-use accessory food ware items will only be available by request or at self-serve stations (e.g., beverage cup sleeves and trays, condiments, utensils, and stir sticks; straws are exempt).
- Paper shopping bags must contain 40% post-consumer recycled content.
These changes are part of Phase 2 of Guelph’s Single-Use Items Reduction Strategy, which is included in the Solid Waste Management Master Plan (SWMMP).
During the development of Phase 2, the City consulted with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health staff to form recommendations regarding the use of reusable cups at food-service businesses.
For more information, visit Guelph.ca/singleuseitems.
Background
Phase 2 of the SUI Reduction Strategy included engagement with residents and businesses to form recommendations that would encourage sustainable behavior and implement procedural changes to decrease single-use item waste. As a result, City Council gave approval to three recommendations made by City staff on June 5, 2024. These changes went into effect March 1, 2025.
Resources
- Suggested alternatives to single-use items
- Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations – Guidance for selecting alternatives
- Guelph set to further reduce single-use items
For more information
Heather Connell, Technical Services Manager
Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2082
[email protected]