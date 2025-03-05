Single-use items reduction strategy: phase two now in effect

Shopping sustainably in Guelph just got easier! On March 1, 2025, changes to Guelph’s Single-Use Items By-law (2024) – 20938 came into effect. When visiting applicable businesses and retailers in Guelph, you should be aware of the following:

You can bring a clean reusable drink cup for in-store beverage orders.

Single-use accessory food ware items will only be available by request or at self-serve stations (e.g., beverage cup sleeves and trays, condiments, utensils, and stir sticks; straws are exempt).

Paper shopping bags must contain 40% post-consumer recycled content.

These changes are part of Phase 2 of Guelph’s Single-Use Items Reduction Strategy, which is included in the Solid Waste Management Master Plan (SWMMP).

During the development of Phase 2, the City consulted with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health staff to form recommendations regarding the use of reusable cups at food-service businesses.

For more information, visit Guelph.ca/singleuseitems.

Background

Phase 2 of the SUI Reduction Strategy included engagement with residents and businesses to form recommendations that would encourage sustainable behavior and implement procedural changes to decrease single-use item waste. As a result, City Council gave approval to three recommendations made by City staff on June 5, 2024. These changes went into effect March 1, 2025.

Resources

For more information

Heather Connell, Technical Services Manager

Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2082

[email protected]