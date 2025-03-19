Keep Mattresses out of The Landfill

Recycling Mattresses Services at Waste Resource Innovation Centre
Starting Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the City of Guelph is launching a Mattress Recycling Program. This initiative aims to reduce landfill waste by recycling as much material as possible from discarded mattresses.
Key Highlights:
- Launch date: April 2, 2025
- Annual Impact: Diverting approximately 3,000 mattresses (65,000 kg) from the landfill each year
- Environmental Benefit: Mattresses can take up to 120 years to decompose due to materials like foam, springs, and fabric. Recycling helps mitigate this long-term environmental impact.
- Collection Points: Every mattress dropped off at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre or picked up from the curb from April 2 onwards will be collected and recycled.
- Commitment to Sustainability: As outlined in Guelph’s Waste Management Master Plan, the City is committed to sustainable waste management and reducing our environmental impact by diverting as much waste as possible from the landfill.
How It Works
- Drop-off: Bring your old mattress (and boxspring) to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive, Guelph, N1L 1E4. There is a $25 fee per mattress (with or without a boxspring). There is no size limit for the mattress. This fee is associated with the cost to recycle the mattresses.
- Curbside Pickup: Mattresses can also be picked up from the curb as part of the Large Item Pickup Program.
Resources
- Waste Resource Innovation Centre
- Large Item Pickup Program
- What happens to Guelph’s Waste
- How to sort garbage and recycling in Guelph
- Guelph’s Waste Management Master Plan
For more information
Phil Zigby, Client Services and Performance Specialist
Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2056
[email protected]