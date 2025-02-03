Guelph Fire Department welcomes new Deputy Fire Chief of Administration Jonathan Wilker

Guelph, Ont., February 3, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Wilker to the role of Deputy Fire Chief of Administration for the Guelph Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Wilker brings experience from a diverse career spanning 25 years in emergency services. Currently, he is Deputy Chief of Support Services for Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. His past and present responsibilities align directly with the Guelph Fire Department’s needs, with proven leadership in administration, emergency communications, and fire prevention divisions.

Deputy Chief Wilker’s experience will enhance the Guelph Fire Department service as he leverages expertise from past roles as Chief Officer, Emergency Manager, and Project Manager. Other highlights of his skillset include fire service training and multiple certifications, including Fire Officer IV and Fire Inspector II.

“We welcome Deputy Wilker to the Guelph Fire team. His knowledge, skills and abilities with managing technology-based projects and, most importantly, his leadership capacity, will help to foster our continued transition to a data-driven organization,” said Fire Chief Brian Arnold.

With interim Deputy Chief Debbie Higgins contract with the City set to end on February 7, 2025, Chief Arnold thanks Deputy Chief Higgins for her service. “Debbie’s impact on the Guelph Fire Department has made lasting contributions to our organization; her positive approach to any challenge is a testament to her long and successful career”.

Deputy Wilker’s first day will be Monday, February 24, 2025.

Media Contact

Kyle Hayward

Communications Officer

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226 332-5569

[email protected]