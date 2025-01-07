Party like It’s 1990 with the band that never stops rocking

54•40 deliver decades of west-coast inspired rock and energetic performances

GUELPH, ON January 7, 2025 — Nine-time JUNO Award-nominated rock band 54•40 have been at it for over 40 years, and there is no stopping them. Known for their electric concerts, they are bringing their legendary reputation to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Part of Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, presenting some of the best Canadian and international band, this show is supported by Sleeman Breweries, Spring Mill Distillery, and LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth.

54•40 is made up of founding members Neil Osborne (vocals, guitar, chief songwriter) and Brad Merritt (bass), completing the lineup with Matt Johnson (drums), Dave Genn (guitar/backing vocals), and David “Oz” Osborne (organ/backing vocals). The band started from humble beginnings in East Vancouver in the late 70s, and they have gone on to carve out a legacy of gold and platinum albums over more than the last four decades. Their impressive nine JUNO nominations include Most Promising Group of the Year in 1989, followed by Group of the Year in 1993 and 1997. Between 1996 and 2016, they were among the top 50 best-selling Canadian bands nationwide.

Their most recent release, West Coast Band, is an autobiographical collection of songs recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown. The album is an earnest celebration of 54•40’s colourful history, with stories from its individual members and from the band as a group. As the band describes, “If 54•40 was a Broadway musical, this record would be the original score.”

54•40 has a reputation for high-energy performances. With humorous anecdotes, endearing stories, and playful antics like turning the mics toward their singing crowd – their shows engage the audience and deliver a rock ‘n’ roll party to remember.

Tickets to 54•40 are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or as part of River Run’s Subscribe & Save package. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/5440/.

