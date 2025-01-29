McQuillan’s Bridge closed until further notice

Updated January 29, 2025

Guelph, Ont., January 29, 2025 – The City will close McQuillan’s Bridge as of January 29 until further notice for public safety. The bridge needs to be closed because the condition of the bridge is no longer able to support public use as determined through a recent structural condition assessment. The assessment was part of the City’s routine monitoring of the bridge, south of Stone Road East over the Eramosa River. Barriers will be erected as weather permits.

As part of a previously planned study beginning in mid-2025, the City will develop options for the bridge with a focus on active transportation, heritage and safety; there will be opportunities for public input as part of that study. The bridge has unique cultural and heritage attributes that will be reviewed as part of the study analysis. Further details will be posted on guelph.ca in the coming months.

