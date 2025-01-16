Updated: City working to resolve Water Main Break, Downtown Guelph

Guelph, Ont.,January 15, 2025 The City is aware of a water main break on Macdonnell at Wyndham Street North in Downtown Guelph. Our staff are working diligently to complete the repairs as soon as possible. While the situation is being handled, we encourage everyone to avoid the area until repairs are complete. There are no health risks associated with this break. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.

Updated Traffic impacts

Macdonnell Street, from Wyndham Street North to just in front of the West Parkade, is now closed. Repairs are set to begin imminently and are expected to take approximately 8 to 10 hours to complete.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]