City of Guelph appoints new general manager of strategic communications and community engagement

Guelph, Ont., January 13, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce Suzanne Vukosavljevic will be its new general manager of strategic communications and community engagement beginning January 20.

“We are pleased to welcome Suzanne to the City’s leadership team. As a seasoned communications professional with extensive experience in municipal government, she will provide strategic guidance to elevate the City’s efforts to connect Guelph residents and businesses with the services and programs that impact and shape our community,” says Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer, corporate services. “As an employer of choice, we’re proud to attract top talent: people who provide excellent public service and can help us deliver on the goals of our strategic plan.”

Vukosavljevic brings more than 20 years of leadership experience driving impactful communication strategies and fostering meaningful engagement in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, she was the Manager of Corporate Communications at the City of Burlington. Previously, she served as the Manager of Communications and Engagement for the Hamilton Light Right Transit project at the City of Hamilton and as the Director of Public Relations for Young Drivers of Canada.

Vukosavljevic has a Bachelor of Applied Arts, Radio and Television Arts program from Toronto Metropolitan University and Executive Diploma in Municipal Management from The Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO).

“I am thrilled to join the City of Guelph and contribute to advancing strong, transparent connections between the City, its residents, and local businesses. I look forward to working collaboratively with City staff, City Council, and the community to help shape a vibrant and inclusive future for this remarkable city.”

Vukosavljevic will lead the City’s communications, community engagement, and customer service and experience teams, whose work is guided by City’s multi-year communications and engagement strategy, One City. One Voice. Shared Purpose, and supports the City’s vision for accountable, effective public service as outlined in the Foundations focus area of the Future Guelph strategic plan.

Media contact

Glen Lombard, Acting General Manager

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

[email protected]