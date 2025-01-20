Choosing a concept: Help redesign St. George’s Square!

Guelph, Ont., January 20, 2025 – Through the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program, we’re reimagining how people can experience St. George’s Square.

There are two preliminary design concepts to reimagine how this space can be used by the community based on what we heard during previous community engagement. We want to hear from you about your preferences and ideas about each design and what you think is important to consider as we renew the space.

As the heart of Downtown Guelph, would you like to see St. George’s Square designed as more of a passive park for everyday use, emphasizing tranquility, accessibility and natural beauty? Or would you rather emphasize making it an active park that can be easily transformed to better suit a wide range of events and programming? Or maybe you think the right design has a balance of both.

Let us know what you feel is important in the Square’s new design at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtownproject between now and February 19.

Join us at our open house

We’ll also be hosting an open house to present the preliminary design options and we’d love to connect with you there in person to hear your thoughts:

When:

Wednesday, February 12

6 to 8 p.m.

Where:

City Hall galleria

1 Carden Street, Guelph

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]