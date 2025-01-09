A Kinderconcert to delight toddlers and parents

The story of The Dragon’s Gate engages children and inspires adults

GUELPH, ON January 9, 2025 — Park Eatery Kinderconcerts is an interactive music series curated to expose children five years and younger to the magic of music and instruments. The Dragon’s Gate is the second show in this series, with 30-minute performances taking place Saturday, February 1 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. in River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre.

Performed by musicians from Guelph Symphony Orchestra (GSO), Kinderconcerts introduce young minds to music, bringing the symphony to life through an exciting and enriching hands-on experience. These shows are engaging and interactive, with audience participation highly encouraged. Children can sit close to the musicians to immerse themselves in the sounds, storytelling, and music. After the performance, they are invited to meet the musicians and to touch the instruments, too!

The Dragon’s Gate is a classic Chinese fairy tale centred on themes of determination, perseverance, and believing in oneself. It features a tiny fish named Mei who is preparing for the annual upstream swimming competition. The odds are stacked against her — she is the smallest fish in her school and often chased by a bully in her class. Despite her obstacles, she wants to be the first to finish, and to win the ultimate prize of being transformed into a dragon.

The score of this Kinderconcert is inspired by traditional Chinese folk songs and the music of Xian Xinghai, and the performances are narrated by Joe Ringhofer, GSO’s pre-concert presenter and nationally recognized educator. Ringhofer has been involved with this series for many years and helps bring the story to life. This show is the second of three Park Eatery Kinderconcerts, supported by Series Sponsor Park Eatery and Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth. The third and final show in this series is The Spider and the Magic Drum on March 22.

Tickets to Kinderconcerts — The Dragon’s Gate are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60 or under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. For more information or to purchase, call Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or get details online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/kinderconcerts-the-dragons-gate/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]