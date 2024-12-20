York Road re-opened to traffic at Victoria Road

Next stage of reconstruction starting in Spring 2025

Notice date: December 20, 2024

Thank you for your patience

York Road has re-opened to traffic at Victoria Road as the City completes Phase 3 construction. This marks an important milestone for the York Road reconstruction project within the historic Ward neighbourhood.

Thank you for your patience as the City continues to replace aging infrastructure, including necessary improvements to underground water and sewer pipes. This project will improve existing and future essential services for residents and businesses city-wide.

About the project

As part of York Road Phase 3, this year the City reconstructed York Road from Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road.

This year’s work included complex, large scale underground infrastructure with significant environmental constraints. This work is necessary for a future-ready Guelph.

As the City completes Phase 3, key accomplishments of the York Road Reconstruction project include:

Replacement of sewers and watermain that had reached their end of useful life.

Realignment and replacement of sanitary trunk sewers to allow for growth and ease of maintenance.

Extending the high capacity watermain to allow for growth and redundancy of a key piece of infrastructure.

Replacement of curbs, asphalt and sidewalks as well as adding bike lanes and a muti-use path to connect more people to York Road Park

Coordinated the replacement and restoration of major Bell telecommunications infrastructure concurrently with City infrastructure.

Minor repair works in January

Starting in mid-January 2025, the City’s contractor, Navacon Construction Inc., will make minor repairs to sewer pipes in the boulevard. York Road will remain open, but lane restrictions may be necessary. The work is expected to take about 3 weeks to complete.

Final paving of Phase 3 in Spring 2025

Warmer temperatures are required to complete the final paving. In approximately late April to early May, crews will place the top layer of asphalt, adjust maintenance holes and finish other surface works. York Road will remain open to two-way traffic during this time. The final paving is planned to be completed at night to minimize traffic impacts. Very short-term road closures may take place at night.

Phase 4 starting Spring 2025

The next stage of reconstruction starts in Spring 2025. This work will be split into three stages. The first stage of Phase 4 construction will take place on York Road, between Watson Parkway and Skyway Drive. Access to businesses will be maintained during construction. More information about this phase of construction will be posted on the York Road reconstruction page in early 2025.

Map of construction area

Phase 3 Final Paving

Phase 4 Reconstruction

For more information

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction. For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Media contact:

Reg Russwurm, MBA, P.Eng,

Manager, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Construction inquiries:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator, Engineering Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

Mobile: 519 831-8390

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Project inquiries:

Brennan Walker, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2530

Mobile: 226-820-4098

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]