The boom of YAMATO Drummers — A feast for the senses

Based in Japan, this group uses drums of their homeland to spread joy around the world

GUELPH, ON December 19, 2024 — YAMATO Drummers deliver a powerful production of “physical music” — something beyond what is often captured by the word “performance.” Their versatile drumming styles coupled with unique movements, a stunning set, costumes, and incredible lighting create a truly captivating experience. This show is part of River Run Centre’s Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series and takes the Main Stage on Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m.

YAMATO Drummers are well-known internationally, travelling the world to bring their spectacle to everyone. Their motto reflects their desire to connect people through the power of percussion: “We go everywhere when somebody needs YAMATO!” Their 2025-26 world tour, “Hito no Chikara” meaning “The Power of Human Strength,” promises to do just that.

The drummers are expertly trained with incredible physical control, creating a powerful soundscape that is explosive and delicate at once. The result is a spectacle for the senses and an emotional experience of joy, sadness, comfort, and comedy, all in one show.

This performance features more than 40 traditional Japanese taiko drums masterfully played by a dozen drummers. The instruments are various sizes and produce different sounds—their largest drum, affectionately named “Odaiko,” is two meters in diameter and weighs over a thousand pounds.

One reviewer, who runs the blog MomMomOnTheGo, had this to say about a show in Vancouver: “YAMATO was breathtaking, moving, it spoke to your entire mind, soul, and body all while throwing in laughter. YAMATO is really an expression of life all combined into one show.”

The visionary behind YAMATO Drummers is founder and Artistic Director Masa Ogawa. As he passionately describes, “This musical instrument eminently represents the identity of the Japanese nation.” In Japanese culture, the rich beat of the taiko is considered soothing, and the drummers hope to bring this feeling to people everywhere. Since forming in 1993, the group has toured their one-of-a-kind show throughout 54 countries. ​​

Tickets to YAMATO Drummers are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, $39 for those under 30, and $29 for children under 14. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, or as part of River Run’s Subscribe & Save package. For information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/yamato-drummers25/ .

