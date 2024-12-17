Ballet Jörgen reimagines a classic: Sleeping Beauty

Beautiful music, outstanding choreography, a breathtaking production

GUELPH, ON December 17, 2024 — With timeless music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and fresh choreography by Bengt Jörgen, Ballet Jörgen – Sleeping Beauty is a modern version of the classic production. Part of Movement – The Dance Series, this show is generously supported by Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and the Department of Canadian Heritage. This beautiful ballet will grace River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Sunday, January 12 at 2 p.m.

River Run is thrilled to present a Ballet Jörgen production each year, including the Local Participant Program, which gives young dancers the opportunity to perform with a professional dance company. The production’s supporting cast features 12-15 dance students and two theatre students, based on recommendations from dance teachers and student auditions. Showcasing the talents of local budding performers, this great initiative is embraced by the Guelph community.

Known for the warmth and beauty of its productions, Ballet Jörgen stages performances across Canada and the United States. Travelling more than 50,000 kilometres, the company brings professional ballet to communities large and small with more than 1,500 performances, ballet classes, and community engagement events each year.

Alongside breathtaking choreography, this production features set and lighting design by Rebecca Picherack and costume design by Camellia Koo, completing a modern interpretation of the classic tale to impress and capture the hearts of audiences of all ages.

An audience member in Maple Ridge, BC, says, “Wow what a performance!!! Beautiful technique, but more importantly the dancers were dancing from their hearts!! Our family really enjoyed the performance… can’t wait to see what is next.”

Tickets to Ballet Jörgen – Sleeping Beauty are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30 years old, and $25 for children under 14. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and as part of River Run’s Subscribe & Save package. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/ballet-jorgen-sleeping-beauty25/.

For information

Kasia Rusiniak, Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre, City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]