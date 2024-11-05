Share your input on the development of a Municipal Service and Financing Agreements policy

Guelph, Ont. – On November 25, the City of Guelph will host the second virtual open house about developing Guelph’s Municipal Service and Financing Agreements (MSFA) policy.

MSFAs, also known as front-ending agreements, allow municipalities to work with developers to build roads, water and wastewater services, and other essential infrastructure that supports housing and business development.

Reaching Guelph’s housing targets requires a coordinated effort. The City’s budget and resources are limited. With these agreements, developers can fund and build the needed infrastructure for a project ahead of when the City’s fiscal capacity would allow. The City would then repay the funds as housing development occurs.

How to get involved

We want developers, homebuilders and members of the Guelph community to share your thoughts and feedback with us!

Join us at our upcoming virtual open house to provide your input:

When: Monday, November 25 | 3 – 4:30 p.m..

How to register: Register through Zoom to receive a meeting link

What we will cover:

We will share information on MSFAs, how they work and why Guelph is creating a policy.

We will review the draft policy, including: the process for entering into an agreement, how to determine who builds the infrastructure to enable housing development, and the repayment terms.

We will invite questions and comments from you on the draft MSFA policy.

We will be posting the draft policy on our Have Your Say page for review on Monday, November 18 ahead of the virtual open house.

Can’t attend the meeting? You can email [email protected] or call 519-822-1260 ext. 3986 to provide your comments on the MSFA policy until December 1.

The policy is scheduled to be presented to Council on February 11 for Council consideration.

For more information