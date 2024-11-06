Polymer Distribution Inc. is seeing results

By optimizing their boilers, PDI saves over $15,000 annually!

Polymer Distribution Inc. is a fully integrated transloading and transportation facility located in Guelph that helps food, polymer, and chemical companies service their customers efficiently and sustainably. They are proactively looking for new and innovative ways to reduce their impact on natural resources, like water.

After auditing their water use through the Water Smart Business program, PDI identified that they could reduce their water use by more than 9.45 cubic metres (m3) per day if they optimized their boiler system.

By optimizing its boilers, Polymer Distribution Inc. is expected to save $15,000 off its water bill annually. Through the Water Smart Business Program, Polymer Distribution Inc. is making a difference in its community while also saving money.

Quick facts

Total Cost of Retrofit: >$22,000

Water Savings Following Retrofit: 9.45 m3/day (3,449m3/year)

Annual savings from water bill: $15,038.73

Estimated 15-year savings: $225,581 (estimated without water/wastewater rates changing over time)

Water Smart Business one-time incentive: $7,087.50

About the Water Smart Business program

The Water Smart Business program offers financial incentives to Guelph businesses that complete a water audit and put in place retrofits that permanently reduce water demand. To learn more, visit guelph.ca/watersmart