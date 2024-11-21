Notice of intention to designate: 37 Christie Lane

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate the building known as the D.M. Rutherford Conservatory at 37 Christie Lane as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is GUELPH CON 1 DIV G PT LOTS 3 TO 9 CON 2 DIV G PT LOTS 6 TO 9 PLAN 378 LOT 8 PT LOTS 5 TO 7; City of Guelph.

Statement of Significance

The conservatory at 37 Christie Lane is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets eight of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 37 Christie Lane has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is a rare and unique example of a glass conservatory in the City of Guelph. The conservatory is the last of its type in the City and is one of the last pagoda style conservatories in North America.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship in its cypress wood, glass, and metal construction.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with the Ontario Agricultural College and the history of horticulture in the Province of Ontario. When constructed in 1931, the Conservatory functioned as the formal entrance to the Ontario Agricultural College’s horticultural greenhouses.

The subject property meets criterion 5 because it yields information that contributes to an understanding of the Guelph student and faculty community. The Conservatory has historically functioned not only as a working greenhouse but as a meeting place for students and faculty.

The subject property meets criterion 6 because it demonstrates the work of Lord and Burnham Ltd., significant builders of greenhouses and conservatories in nineteenth and twentieth-century North America.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it is important in defining the character of the University of Guelph botanical gardens, which were designed around the Conservatory.

The subject property meets criterion 8 because it is physically, functionally, visually, and historically linked to the University of Guelph botanical gardens, a landscape designed around the conservatory building. The Conservatory is historically linked to the Hutt Building, formerly the Horticulture Building, which is located to the north of the conservatory.

The subject property meets criterion 9 because it is a landmark. The Conservatory occupies a location of visual prominence, and is well known amongst students, staff, faculty, alumni, and citizens of Guelph.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 37 Christie Lane should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Salvageable steel elements of the conservatory structure

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated November 13, 2024 and at guelph.ca/heritage.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on ­­­Friday December 20, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 3872

[email protected].

Notice date: November 21, 2024