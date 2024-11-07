Nominations are open for the 2024 Mayor’s Awards

These awards recognize people who make Guelph a better place through volunteer service.

Do you know a remarkable person who is making a difference in our community? Please take a moment to nominate them before 4:30 p.m. on December 20.

You can submit a nominations using the online application form or by requesting a hard copy of the form from the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or 519-837-5643.

Submissions for the Mayor’s Awards must include a 250-750 word description of the nominee’s contributions along with contact information for the nominee and nominator. While it is not mandatory for nominees to live or work in Guelph, they must volunteer in Guelph to be eligible for the Mayor’s Award. Nominees’ achievements may include a mix of volunteer and paid efforts. Self-nominations are not eligible.

Learn more about the 2024 Mayor’s Awards at guelph.ca/mayorsawards.