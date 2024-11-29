Guelph Shops launches updated website just in time for the holiday shopping season

Updated website provides a user-friendly option for residents to shop at locally-grown businesses

Guelph, Ont., November 29, 2024 – An updated and improved Guelph Shops website has launched ahead of the holiday shopping season. The updated website includes enhanced features to highlight local small businesses. The website features include:

Automated business listings collected during the annual Employment Survey to maintain on-demand accuracy

Enhanced Business Spotlight Profiles

A mapping of businesses by category

User-friendly functionality

It also showcases a variety of unique Guelph classes and lessons, food and drink options, retail shopping experiences, and services. Additionally, the updated Guelph Shops website highlights local not-for-profit marketplaces to support organizations dedicated to keeping the dollar within the community.

“Shopping in local small businesses is a wonderful way to support our community and keep Guelph dollars in Guelph,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The recent updates to the Guelph Shops website make it easy and convenient for residents to connect with their favourite small shopping and dining experiences. It’s a great directory that everyone can use.”

For every dollar spent at a small business, 66 cents on average stays in the local community (Canadian Federation of Independent Business). With small businesses making up a large part of Guelph’s economy, Guelph Shops recognizes and celebrates these trailblazers who have chosen Guelph to establish and grow their unique brand. Small businesses must meet the site criteria and have completed a City of Guelph employment survey to be listed on Guelph Shops. Businesses that do not meet the Guelph Shops site criteria are encouraged to visit Small Business Assistance on the City’s website to learn more about all small business supports available in our community.

Business Spotlight Profiles

The updated Guelph Shops website will also offer businesses additional exposure through enhanced spotlight profiles. Businesses will have the opportunity to share more information about their journey and niche with a new audience set via the Guelph Shops social media channels and e-newsletters.

Guelph Shops Holiday Campaign

Look out for and get involved in the Guelph Shops holiday shopping campaign over the next couple weeks. Guelph Shops challenges residents to purchase their gifts locally where possible and share their unique local finds using #GotItInGuelph. Follow and share Guelph Shops updates on Instagram.

About Guelph Shops

Guelph Shops has supported the city’s small business community and promoted the importance of shopping local since its launch in 2020. The award-winning program has grown from a business recovery program during the COVID-19 pandemic to a program that supports and celebrates locally grown entrepreneurs year-round in Guelph. The updated website aligns with Priority 3.3 of the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy to grow a robust “Buy Local Guelph” initiative.

Media Contact

Christine Chapman, Manager of Economic Development

Infrastructure, Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]