Notice date: November 04, 2024

The City of Guelph is constructing a new laneway to access Downey Well and Pumphouse for operation and maintenance. Construction is expected to start by the end of October and last for approximately 6 weeks, weather permitting. The new laneway will go from the Niska Road and Downey Road intersection to Downey Well and Pump House, as shown in Figure 1. It will involve tree removals, signal modification at the Niska Road and Downey Road intersection, and the construction of an unpaved (gravel) laneway.

About the project

Downey Well is one of the major drinking water supply sources for the City of Guelph. The current path to Downey Well and Pumphouse is located at the intersection of Downey Road and Woodland Glen Drive. The bridge (Structure 118 in Figure 1) is in poor condition. Therefore, the City’s staff cannot use the existing laneway for Downey Well maintenance. Without proper maintenance, the City risks losing this important drinking water source, which will impact its ability to meet the water demand. To learn more about this project, visit the Downey Well and Pumphouse access laneway project – City of Guelph.

Construction timeline

November to December 2024

Construction will take place between normal working hours (Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Traffic signal at Niska Road and Downey Road

The City is working to modify the traffic signal at Niska Road and Downey Road intersection. The objective is to ensure safe access to the new laneway. The City wants to maintain a safe and smooth flow for motor vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

Sidewalk closure

A sidewalk closure at the Niska Road and Downey Road intersection will be required during construction for public safety, as shown in Figure 2 below. Traffic control and detour signage will be installed to alert and direct traffic and pedestrians in this vicinity. Additionally, a 10-foot x 20 foot site trailer will be parked on City property at the Niska and Downey intersection, as shown in Figure 3.

City services

No impact on the City services is expected due to this project.

For more information

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Rizwan Younis, Project Manager

Water Services

City of Guelph

226 332-1702

[email protected]