Covered Bridge closing temporarily for stair reinstallation

No access to pedestrian bridge while stairs are built

Notice date: November 29, 2024

About the project

The Covered Bridge, a pedestrian route over the Speed River between York Road and Gordon Street will be closed temporarily while new foundations and stairs are reinstalled on the southwestern side of the bridge by the Lawn Bowling Club. During part of the construction, there will be no access to the bridge.

Work begins December 2, closure effective December 10

The bridge will be closed as of Tuesday, December 10 and this closure is anticipated to take about a week, with the bridge expected to reopen around December 17. Preliminary work that does not require the bridge’s closure will start December 2.

Pedestrian detour route

The closure and a detour will be clearly noted with signs on site. Throughout the closure, anyone looking to get between the east and west banks of the Speed River can travel along Wyndham Street South to Wellington Street East to Gordon Street.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ian Scott, Manager of Facility Design and Construction

Facilities and Energy Management, Infrastructure, Development and Environment

519-822-1260 extension 3496

[email protected]