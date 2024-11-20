City of Guelph moves forward with collective agreement with ATU

Guelph, Ont., November 20, 2024 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce that City Council has directed staff to execute and finalize the new collective agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Local 1189, which represents approximately 260 operators and staff at Guelph Transit.

“We appreciate the time that ATU members and City staff spent at the bargaining table. Through this process, we reached an agreement that benefits everyone: our employees, transit users, and taxpayers” said Stephen O’Brien, Acting General Manager of Human Resources for the City of Guelph.

“I am pleased that after months of negotiations and the unwavering solidarity of our membership, we have signed a new 3-year deal that not only honours the hard work and dedication of our members but also addressed the concerns that were most important to them. We also want to thank our customers for your support and understanding throughout this process” said Local 1189 President/Business Agent Scott Bate.

The new collective agreement covers a 3-year period, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027.

Media Contact

Megan Reeve

Advisor, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications & Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226-820-3345

[email protected]