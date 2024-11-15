City of Guelph approves new housing development geared to students

Guelph, Ont., November 15, 2024 – The City of Guelph is saying yes to housing geared to students in our community.

On November 13, City Council approved a development application for 601 Scottsdale to build two residential buildings that will provide 489 new rental units geared to students.

“Improving housing supply in Guelph is a top priority for the City,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “The development application approved on Wednesday will create much-needed rental units and help us continue to support growth in our community.”

MHBC Planned Limited submitted the development application on behalf of Forum Asset Management. In accordance with the Planning Act, Forum Asset Management will next prepare and submit a site plan application to the City before applying for a building permit.

By 2051, there will be about 208,000 people who will call Guelph home. Improving housing supply is a key objective in the City’s strategic plan, Future Guelph. To help meet this objective, the City continues to speed up approvals on Official Plan amendments, zoning bylaw applications and site plan applications.

The City is also working with other levels of government, home builders, not-for-profits, and for-profit companies to support development and build the homes our community needs.

To learn more about the City of Guelph’s work to make housing happen for our community, visit guelph.ca/housing.

