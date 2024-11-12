City begins annual hazard tree removal

Guelph, Ont., November 12, 2024 – The next step in the City’s annual tree removal program is set to begin. Trees in parks and natural areas that are hazardous, including ash trees infested and killed by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), were identified and marked for removal earlier this year. Removals will begin on or around November 25.

Areas with trees being removed include:

Hanlon Creek

Milson Crescent trail

Preservation Park

Silvercreek Park

Speed River trail, Woodlawn Road to Victoria Road North

Westminster Woods trails

Tree removals may continue through the winter until spring 2025. This work is being done as a part of our Emerald Ash Borer Plan and annual hazard tree removal operation.

The City will also remove invasive buckthorn in some of the same areas using herbicide treatment to create the best opportunities for natural regeneration and replanting and restoration efforts.

Wooded areas, trails, roads and sidewalks may temporarily close during the work, limiting access to trails, parks and natural areas. Please respect our crews and stay out of signed work areas.

Hazard trees on private property

Hazardous limbs and trees on private property are the responsibility of the owner. Under the Property Standards Bylaw, you must assess, remove and replace hazard trees and ash trees impacted by EAB.

About the Emerald Ash Borer Plan

The emerald ash borer is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that feeds under the bark of ash trees, ultimately killing them. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and natural area ash trees. For more information on tree pests and diseases visit guelph.ca/eab.

