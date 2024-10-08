The Activating Community micro-grant fall application is now open!

Guelph, Ont., October 8, 2024- Residents are invited to apply for the Activating Community micro-grant this fall. This opportunity offers small grants to fund great ideas that strengthen Guelph’s community through innovation, art and action. Individuals, artists, groups and organizations are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity; the deadline for applications is Friday, November 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

If you’re a small organization, a group, or an individual working at the community level, you can apply for micro-grant funding of up to $1,000. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded in collaboration with the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and the Guelph Arts Council.

Micro-grant options

The Activating Community micro-grant will fund initiatives that focus on either activating art or activating neighbourhoods.

The Activating Art micro-grant will support Guelph’s existing and emerging artists. This funding will support projects representing all artistic forms and practices and includes funding for projects that are made publicly available.

micro-grant will support Guelph’s existing and emerging artists. This funding will support projects representing all artistic forms and practices and includes funding for projects that are made publicly available. The Activating Neighbourhood micro-grant is an opportunity to present engaging ways to build connections and opportunities throughout Guelph’s neighbourhoods (e.g., an event, workshop, or gathering). Projects include those that give people a chance to get involved in their neighbourhood through creative and inclusive initiatives.

How to apply

Visit guelph.ca/micro-grant to read the micro-grant guidelines. Apply online before November 8.

Paper application forms and additional assistance are also available by contacting [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 3967.

For more information

Alex Goss, Manager, Community Investment

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services, Office of the CAO

519-822-1260 extension 2675

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3967

[email protected]