Participate in Circular Economy Month Events!

The City of Guelph with Guelph Tool Library are delivering opportunities to participate in Circular Economy Month

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2024 – This October, the City of Guelph is again participating in the nationwide campaign, Circular Economy Month, to educate and inspire action toward reducing waste and diverting materials from landfills. By minimizing single-use items and maximizing repair and reuse efforts, materials are being used for as long as possible before disposal.

Circular Economy Month also encourages communities to promote environmental sustainability and positive climate change actions, like repairing items to extend their lifespan! The City of Guelph is proud to participate in these initiatives, partnering with local organizations such as the Guelph Tool Library to host a variety of activities and events throughout the month. To find Circular Economy Month Events in Guelph, please visit the Guelph Tool Library’s events calendar.

To kick off Circular Economy Month, the City invites you to explore the Waste Resource Innovation Centre’s Open House on Saturday, October 5, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Free activities will be offered, including site tours of the facility and the drop-off depot. Check out the City’s recycling facility and the effort that goes into recovering waste from the landfill! Registration for the site tours is required.

The City will also be hosting a free workshop for you to learn the secrets of successful composting. Robert Pavlis, a seasoned Master Gardener, blogger, published author, and YouTube personality will share his expertise in a 1.5-hour event at the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Wednesday, October 23, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Space is limited, so please register to attend.

“Earlier this year, I had the honour of speaking at the Circular Economy Showcase, a conference dedicated to support businesses and reduce their costs through circular economy practices,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph. “Our city remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental stewardship by encouraging our communities to embrace sustainable living. I extend my gratitude to City staff for organizing these valuable events for our residents. They provide excellent learning opportunities, and I hope participants will be inspired to share their newfound knowledge with family and friends.”

“My staff and I are excited to welcome visitors to Saturday’s Open House,” says Nectar Tampacopoulos, General Manager, Environmental Services, City of Guelph. “Residents will get a unique behind-the-scenes look at the operations of our waste facility. We’ll also be highlighting our water conservation, waste reduction, and other sustainability programs, and will be available to answer any questions you may have.”

Other notable events:

Saturday, October 5, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Repair Café at Guelph Tool Library.

Tuesday, October 15, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Screening of the film Landfill Harmonic at The Bookshelf Cinema. Ticket admission required, sliding scale $0-$15.

Thursday, October 17, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Learn the basics of sewing machine maintenance and repair at Guelph Tool Library. Ticket admission required, sliding scale $0-$30.

Join us in making a difference and fostering a sustainable future!

