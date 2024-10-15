Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile: Strawberry Sunshine

Strawberry Sunshine specializes in a variety of offerings including hand-poured soy wax candles, unique home décor, workshops, fundraising initiatives, and custom orders. The business has been operating for three years.

You can find Strawberry Sunshine at 3-15 Surrey Street West in Guelph or online at strawberrysunshine.ca.

Stephanie Scapinello, owner of Strawberry Sunshine

Stephanie Scapinello, the proud owner of Strawberry Sunshine, is a mom of three girls. Stephanie’s three daughters are her daily inspiration to inspire others to live the life you love and share your passion with others, which is how Strawberry Sunshine was created.

Stephanie started her candle making journey to prepare for her middle daughters first communion as a thank you to family and friends for sharing in the special day. Stephanie received a lot of positive feedback and then decided to start a business. Stephanie chose Guelph because she was born and raised here, so it was a natural step to teach her daughters the value of business ownership and being an entrepreneur. Stephanie takes pride in making her customers’ vision come true.

Business background

In business since 2021, Strawberry Sunshine has established themselves in their new location on Surrey Street West. Looking ahead, Stephanie’s future plans for Strawberry Sunshine are to continue to explore their options to work alongside local and small businesses to support the local community.

When asked why the business is unique, Stephanie responded,

“Not only do we host our own candle making workshops, but we also welcome local artisans in our space to provide their own artistic workshops allowing customers the perfect opportunity to let their creativity shine.”

When asked why it is important to support local, Stephanie responded,

“Guelph and the local surrounding area have so much to offer, but there isn’t always a platform for local artisans to share their work. By offering a space where we can put a spotlight on creativity and quality, it allows us to support our own neighbours.”

Strawberry Sunshine recently celebrated the grand opening of their new storefront. Visit Strawberry Sunshine today to check out their full inventory of hand-poured soy wax candles, and home décor. In addition, you can follow Strawberry Sunshine on Facebook and Instagram.

Guelph Shops is here to help businesses like Strawberry Sunshine thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

Strawberry Sunshine has verified all information within.