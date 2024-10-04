Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile: DBL CRS Sim Lounge

DBL CRS Sim Lounge is a high-end golf simulator that specializes in providing entertainment for golfers of all skill levels. The business opened on April 13, 2024.

You can find DBL CRS Sim Lounge at 589 Hanlon Creek Boulevard, Units 36 and 37, in Guelph or online at dblcrs.ca.

DBL CRS Sim Lounge

The team at DBL CRS, Guelph’s premier golf simulator experience, has created a place where Guelph and golf can connect.

Ged Smyth grew up in Guelph and has been a part of the local golf community since he was 13 years old. Ged is passionate about Guelph and golf, which made this venture the perfect opportunity to combine passion and fun into a business idea. Ged is also passionate about technology, audio and video, and building community relationships.

Supporting local businesses was a pillar and a priority for DBL CRS Sim Lounge with a focus on partnering mainly with Guelph-based businesses.

Business background

In business since April 13, 2024, DBL CRS Sim Lounge has established themselves in the Hanlon Creek Business Park as a must-visit experience. DBL CRS Sim Lounge features five oversized golf simulator bays, access to 75+ golf courses, a virtual driving range, a fully licensed bar, and is open year-round.

Looking ahead, Ged’s future plans for DBL CRS Sim Lounge are to continue growing the indoor golf community in Guelph and introduce more people to the game. they emphasize the desire for DBL CRS Sim Lounge to continue being a space where everyone is welcome and can experience the great game of golf, with no judgement.

When asked why the business is unique, Ged responded,

“We feature Foresight GC Hawk simulators, which is used by seven out of ten professional golfers. We also designed our space to be a great spot to not just golf, but to connect. Our simulators have built in themes so you can be social, you can have privacy, or you can take your game to the next level. We also focus on showcasing and supporting other local businesses such as Royal City Brewing Co., Lost Aviator Coffee Company, Café 245, and Why Not? Italian Food.”

When asked why it is important to support local, Ged responded,

“I can’t think of anything more important. These are our friends, families, brothers, sisters, and neighbours. It’s our responsibility to help our community thrive. We do this by supporting them.”

DBL CRS Sim Lounge would like to invite everyone to join them for their formal grand opening event on October 5, 2024 from noon to 6 p.m.

Visit DBL CRS Sim Lounge to book your tee time today. In addition, you can follow DBL CRS Sim Lounge on Facebook and Instagram.

Guelph Shops is here to help businesses like DBL CRS Sim Lounge thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

DBL CRS Sim Lounge has verified all information within.