Gas main replacement on Grove Street

From Metcalfe Street to 275 metres east of Metcalfe Street

Notice date: October 11, 2024

About the project

In advance of the reconstruction of Grove Street, the existing natural gas lines are scheduled to be replaced. The existing gas main has been identified to be replaced ahead of the upcoming reconstruction work scheduled for Spring 2025. The gas replacement is anticipated to start in late October.

Additional notifications to follow

Enbridge and/or the contractor will notify residents of construction impacts and/or service interruptions once the gas work is scheduled.

Traffic impacts

There may be lane reductions on Grove Street around the equipment while it is in operation, potentially leading to minor delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Sidewalks may be closed during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and short-term delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of planned construction area

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, please visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Brennan Walker, Project Manager

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services,

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2530

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]