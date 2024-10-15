Call for Community Grant and the Equity in Action Fund applications

Guelph, Ont., ​October 15, 2024​ – The City of Guelph is now receiving applications for the Community Grant and the Equity in Action Fund programs. Applications open on Tuesday, October 15 and close on Friday, November 22 at 4 p.m. EST.

Grant descriptions

Community Grant: Community Grants offer financial support to not-for-profit organizations for operating expenses, events, special programs or projects, and small capital items, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Guelph residents. Eligible organizations can apply for funding up to $15,000.

Grant applications are evaluated based on the following criteria:

benefits to Guelph residents

community support for the applicant organization and its programs, projects and events

sustainability and need for funding

Equity in Action Fund: This fund will support programs and projects that promote inclusivity through community partnerships. It will also support initiatives aligned with the ‘We are Community’ pillar of the Community Plan and the ‘Supporting Community Well-being’ focus of the City’s Strategic Plan.

Applications will be accepted only from organizations that are applying in joint partnership (i.e. two or more organizations applying together), we will not be accepting applications from individual organizations. These applications are eligible for a minimum of $25,000 and maximum of $50,000 in funding. Applicants will need to show the community need for the proposed initiative(s) and why they are best positioned to address it.

How to apply for either of these grants:

Visit guelph.ca/grants Choose which grant to apply for (Community Grant or Equity in Action Fund). If you are applying for the Community grant, specify if you are applying for operational or project funding. Read the application guide to learn about the grant requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria. Complete the online application by Friday, November 22 at 4 p.m. Alternate application formats are available upon request

Applicants must meet all the eligibility criteria for the grant which they are applying for. All funding is subject to City Council budget approval. To learn more, please visit: guelph.ca/grants

For more information

Alex Goss, Manager

Equity and Community Investment

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]