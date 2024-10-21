Blue box recycling collection in Guelph to transition to Waste Management Corporation of Canada in January 2025

Curbside collection will be maintained

Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2024 – Starting January 1, 2025, Waste Management Corporation of Canada (WM) will be responsible for collecting blue box recycling including blue carts in Guelph. The City of Guelph will still collect garbage, organics, and yard waste as usual. WM has confirmed to the City that it plans to keep the collection days and carts for recycling the same, but pick-up times for recyclables might change. The City will continue to accept residents and businesses’ recycling at the public drop-off area of the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive in 2025.

Prior to the transition, WM will launch a customer service phone line, email, and customer service website with a chat feature to assist residents, and Guelphites can contact WM directly with questions related to their recycling beginning in January 2025. WM’s contact information will be listed on their website and on Guelph.ca/bluebox when it is available.

“Residents can rest assured that the transition from City collection to WM’s collection of blue box recycling will not affect the level of service they receive,” says Cameron Walsh, Division Manager, Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services, City of Guelph. “WM and the City of Guelph will strive to make this transition as smooth as possible for our community. We are pleased that WM is already working on creating additional customer service support so our residents can contact them with any concerns or if they need clarification about their recycling.”

Background

The Ontario government’s Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act’s Blue Box Regulation places full financial, operational, and performance accountability for the Blue Box program on producers of recyclable materials. This approach, called producer responsibility, already applies to products like tires, batteries, electrical and electronic equipment, and hazardous and special products like paints, pesticides, and antifreeze. Ontario’s Blue Box program is now administered by a new nonprofit organization, Circular Materials. WM is operating in Guelph under contract to Circular Materials.

