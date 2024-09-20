Warrantied repair work on Eastview Community Park splash pad begins September 23

Construction to take place at Eastview Community Park, 800 Watson Parkway North

Notice date: September 19, 2024

About the project

The City is working with a contractor to fix malfunctioning water features at the Eastview Community Park splash pad. This work will involve the removal and replacement of some concrete in order to access the features in need of repair. No other areas of Eastview Community Park will be impacted by this construction.

Construction begins September 23

Work is expected to begin on or around September 23 and take about two weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mallory Lemon, Manager of Park and Trail Development

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]