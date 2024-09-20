Warrantied repair work on Eastview Community Park splash pad begins September 23

Construction to take place at Eastview Community Park, 800 Watson Parkway North 

Notice date: September 19, 2024 

About the project 

The City is working with a contractor to fix malfunctioning water features at the Eastview Community Park splash pad. This work will involve the removal and replacement of some concrete in order to access the features in need of repair. No other areas of Eastview Community Park will be impacted by this construction. 

Construction begins September 23 

Work is expected to begin on or around September 23 and take about two weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions. 

Map of construction area

Map of the Eastview Community Park splash pad construction area.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction. 

For more information 

Mallory Lemon, Manager of Park and Trail Development
Parks, Public Services
City of Guelph 
519-822-1260 extension 3560
[email protected] 

