The annual Culture Days Festival is around the corner!

Celebration of arts and culture runs September 20 to October 13.

Guelph, Ont., September 16, 2024 – The fifteenth annual Culture Days celebration is upon us, with free arts and culture events throughout Guelph between September 20 and October 13. The So Guelph! Culture Days Hub is a catalogue of all the upcoming exciting events and activities for the community to enjoy.

“We have a vast and vibrant arts and culture community here in Guelph,” says Danna Evans, general manager of culture and recreation with the City. “Culture Days is just one of the many ways that’s made abundantly clear. We’re proud to be one of Ontario’s Festival Hubs, a testament to the many individuals and organizations who enrich our community with their work and passion. I encourage everyone to explore and enjoy the many Culture Days events available.”

Oodles of events

Here are just a few of the awesome events planned for Culture Days:

September 22, 1–4 p.m., 20 Shelldale Crescent

Join Tracey-Mae at the Shelldale Family Gateway and Early ON Centre. Meet and mingle with the artist, view the community weavings, and listen to an artist talk, starting at 2 p.m., to learn how Tracy-Mae brought a national project centering reconciliation and decolonization to the place we now call Guelph.

September 28, 12–6 p.m., 119 Wyndham Street North

Art Not Shame launches their new community arts facility in downtown Guelph. Enjoy local food and artisan vendors and engage in art workshops, live demonstrations, and kid-friendly activities, while enjoying performances by local musicians. All are welcome!

October 3, 4, 5 and 6, various times, 100 Westmount Road

The premiere multi-media screening and artist panel takes place on October 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the exhibition open for drop-in October 4 to 6. Learn about “Aunt” Harriet Miller, who experienced memory loss and was cared for by the Sisters of St. Joseph in their late life. Artist-in-Residence HAUI and collaborator Ahdri Zhina Mandiela, with contributors from the Guelph Black Heritage Society and St. Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph, will share Harriet Miller’s story and discuss memory loss, Black history and healing, and how the project came to be.

A full schedule of events is available on the So Guelph! Culture Days Hub.

About Culture Days

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture, inviting the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities. This year the celebrations run September 20 until October 13. Guelph is one of the fifteen Festival Hubs in Ontario for 2024’s festival. Culture Days invites everyone to participate in, and show appreciation for, arts and culture in their own communities and nationwide.

