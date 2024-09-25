Join us for an open house at the renovated Riverside Park Concert Shell

Drop in on October 3, between 3 and 5 p.m.

Date: October 3

Time: Drop in between 3 and 5 p.m.

Location: Riverside Park Concert Shell, Riverside Park

The Riverside Park Concert Shell has recently been renovated and is looking better than ever. The space is great for events and gatherings such as concerts, festivals, plays, hubs for runs and walks, and much more!

Come and see for yourself! Rain or shine, we will have City staff on site to show off the different features of the space, such as lighting and access to electrical outlets so you can get a feel for how the space can serve your event needs.

The Concert Shell renovations were funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

For more information

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]