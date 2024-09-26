Dawson Road lane reductions starting October 7

Dawson Road at 135m south of Shelldale Crescent

Notice date: September 26, 2024

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover on the north leg of Dawson Road 135m south of Shelldale Crescent.

Work begins October 7

Work is expected to begin on or about October 7 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

The City will ensure that two-way traffic is maintained at all times and directed by a traffic control officer. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. While a full road closure is not planned, delays are expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City will maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7a.m.–7p.m.) However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Transportation Engineering, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]