City announces implementation of online Lobbyist Registry, bylaw in effect October 1

Guelph, Ont., September 30, 2024 – The City of Guelph has implemented a new online lobbyist registry. The registry provides the public with the ability to see who is lobbying public office holders in Guelph, including who the lobbyist was, who was lobbied, the subject matter of the lobbying and the date the lobbying occurred.

“A lobbyist registry provides the public with a record of individuals engaged in lobbying, including who they represent, who they lobby, and the issues they advocate for. This transparency allows residents to understand the relationship between lobbyists and policymakers. The objective of the registry is to increase transparency and accountability, contributing to a more open and democratic culture in Guelph,” says Dylan McMahon, Acting General Manager, City Clerk’s Office.

To ensure compliance with the lobbyist registry, City Council has appointed an independent Lobbyist Registrar. The role of the Lobbyist Registrar is to provide advice and investigate complaints regarding compliance with the lobbyist registry.

“The lobbyist registry is in effect as of October 1, 2024, but enforcement is suspended until January 1, 2025 to ensure residents and lobbyists have time to become familiar with the new requirements.” says McMahon.

In addition to the grace period, the City has organized public information sessions for lobbyists and the public on the following days:

Call-in office hours: Wednesday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. call 519-822-1260 extension 2811

In-person public information session: Monday, October 7 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at

City Hall Council Chambers

City Hall Council Chambers Online public information session: Tuesday, October 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

click for meeting link

click for Online public information session: Thursday, October 10 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

click for meeting link

For further information on the lobbying process, the City has established Guelph.ca/lobbying and will provide related updates across @CityOfGuelph social channels. The webpage includes a lobbying FAQ, a Q&A to determine if your work could qualify as lobbying, filing a complaint with the Registrar, and more. Lobbyists may register at any time.

Media contact

Kyle Hayward, Communications Officer

Strategic Communications & Community Engagement

City of Guelph

(226) 332-5569

[email protected]