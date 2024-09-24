Alan Doyle Announces New Tour Coming to River Run

Canada’s favourite folk rocker brings new music and East Coast feel

GUELPH, ON September 24, 2024 – One of Canada’s finest folk-rock frontmen brings exciting new music to Guelph’s River Run Centre this spring. On Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8 p.m., Alan Doyle takes the Main Stage for an incredible night of beloved hits and new music.

Most well-known as frontman and one of the founders of the chart-topping, award-winning band Great Big Sea, Alan Doyle is also an actor, producer, and best-selling author. With five solo albums under his belt—including the JUNO-nominated Back to the Harbour (2021)—he has been touring internationally for the last decade. A Newfoundlander born and raised in Petty Harbour, his warm energy is infectious and his performances quickly have crowds dancing and singing, bringing an authentic kitchen-party feel to even large venues.

Now, with his newest record released this past February, Welcome Home, Alan Doyle delivers (slightly) slower, softer music to the delight of fans.

“This is the most personal and understated record I’ve ever done,” Doyle shared earlier this year. “I love playing live so much and I have been rightly accused of writing songs more for concerts than albums. Most people who come to my shows want that kind of night out. So, I have overlooked […] the lower part of my vocal range and the slower songs. I’m letting myself do that for the first time on this record.”

In addition to his incredible musical career, Alan Doyle has written three non-fiction books. His first was a best-selling memoir, Where I Belong, published in late 2014. He has also written music for and appeared on CBC’s Republic of Doyle and was a guest on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries. Well respected for his cultural contributions, Doyle is a recipient of Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012), is a Member of the Order of Canada (2018), and a Member of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador (2022).

This performance is part of the 2024/25 LOTS ON Season, proudly sponsored by Richardson Wealth, and funded in part by the Government of Canada.

Tickets to Alan Doyle go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $89 for adults, $87 for patrons over 60, and $59 for those under 30 years old. Subscribe & Save 20% on tickets to four or more shows in the LOTS ON Season. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit in person at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/alan-doyle25/.

