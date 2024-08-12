Upgrades coming to Centennial Park soccer fields

Enhanced outdoor soccer fields to reopen in 2025

Notice date: August 12, 2024

About the project

The outdoor soccer fields at Centennial Park, 375 College Avenue West, are due for a rework. This project involves grading the play surfaces and adjusting the layout of the fields, among other improvements. A micro field that received limited use will be removed, with the additional space used to enhance the size and quality of the remaining fields. The soccer bubble will not be impacted by this work.

Eight-to-10-week project begins August 13

Work on the soccer fields will begin on August 13 and is expected to take between eight and 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Construction should finish in October, with the fields opening for use in summer 2025.

Pedestrian access

Construction activity and equipment may temporarily disrupt trails and pathways around the soccer fields. In cases where path use will be interrupted for an extended amount of time, alternate routes will be clearly marked with signs.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Project Manager

Sports and Leisure Grounds, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2802

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]